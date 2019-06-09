{{featured_button_text}}

Ruby Aipperspach, 79 Oakes, N.D.

Doris Grosz, 87 Bismarck, N.D.

George Hart Sr., 93 Thornton, Colo.

Ray Hillenbrand, 84 Rapid City

Elsie L. Kephart, 93 Sturgis

Betty J. Kusick, 91 Belvidere

William 'Bill' Martin, 74 Rapid City

Myrtle Rose Matson, 93 Rapid City

Gregory L. McNeal, 70 Kingwood, Texas

Don Morgan, 71 Rapid City

Dale A. Mosher, 64 Rapid City

Joyce Raubach, 71 Lead

Jim B. Ross, 89 Belle Fourche

Katherine Schlosser, 79 Belle Fourche

Delores A. Sjerven, 85 Rapid City

Eugene G. Ward, 88 Rapid City

Richard K. Wilson, 88 Harlingen, Texas

Tim Wipf, 39 Rapid City

