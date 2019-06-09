Ruby Aipperspach, 79 Oakes, N.D.
Doris Grosz, 87 Bismarck, N.D.
George Hart Sr., 93 Thornton, Colo.
Ray Hillenbrand, 84 Rapid City
Elsie L. Kephart, 93 Sturgis
Betty J. Kusick, 91 Belvidere
William 'Bill' Martin, 74 Rapid City
Myrtle Rose Matson, 93 Rapid City
Gregory L. McNeal, 70 Kingwood, Texas
Don Morgan, 71 Rapid City
Dale A. Mosher, 64 Rapid City
Joyce Raubach, 71 Lead
Jim B. Ross, 89 Belle Fourche
Katherine Schlosser, 79 Belle Fourche
Delores A. Sjerven, 85 Rapid City
Eugene G. Ward, 88 Rapid City
Richard K. Wilson, 88 Harlingen, Texas
Tim Wipf, 39 Rapid City
