Anna L. Amerson, 91 Des Moines, Iowa
Lloyd A. Anschutz, 89 Houston, Texas
Peggy J. Avery, 88 Rapid City
Nancy Blumenstock, 64 Valentine, Neb.
Lucky Lajgi, 64 Wall
Riley B. Meyer, 20 Belle Fourche
DeMaris A. Middleton, Sundance, Wyo.
Peggy R. Moore, 87 Belle Fourche
Thomas K. Oliver, 96 Rapid City
Lloyd A. Rogers, 95 Sturgis
Ray Stoldt, 41 Pine Ridge
Elizabeth Thurston, 77 Belle Fourche
Steven Yellow Horse Jr., 29 Rapid City
