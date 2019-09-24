{{featured_button_text}}

Gary D. Bate, 56 Rapid City

Donna M. Cooper, Belle Fourche

Darrel D. Deal, 72 Rapid City

Austin Flom, 33 Midland

Luella K. Heilman, 91 Rapid City

Shana Helper 48 Oglala

Bernice F. Scott, 87 Belle Fourche

Clarence G. Heilman, 90 Rapid City

Eleanor Kroetch, 87 Philip

Martin L. Bad Wound, 54 Martin

