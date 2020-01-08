Today's obituaries
Betty A. Bondora, 96 Rapid City

George Cain, 86 Rapid City

Gerald C. Greenlee, 85 Rapid City

Connie R. Kandaras, 69 Rapid City

Kelvin G. Lynn, 71 Salt Lake City, Utah

Bonita Poss, 83 Watseka, Ill.

David A. Scheer, 49 Black Hawk

Lois Schulz, 92 Rapid City

Casey Weston-Long, 30 Pine Ridge

