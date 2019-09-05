{{featured_button_text}}

Cy Warren Black, 53 Belle Fourche

Nancy I. Bradsky, 84 Rapid City

Tallon E. Brey, 23 Rapid City

Karen M. Cooper, 77 Sundance, Wyo.

Verdell Good Crow, 74 Sacramento, Calif.

Gene A. Gruenig, 84 Mesquite, Nev.

Barbara E. Hart, 85 Thornton, Colo.

Marcella B. Hehn, 90 Huron

Gerald Hill, 74 Wittman, Ariz.

Donna Jensen, 88 Spearfish

Willard Kills In Water Jr., 54 Kyle

Henry L. Nore, 83 Belle Fourche

Frank Rasmussen, 90 Hot Springs

James V. Rothstein, 79 Custer

