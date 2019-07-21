{{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. Boehler, 60 Rapid City

Clay C. Davis, infant Rapid City

Dorothy E. Dunn, 84 Vale

Faye A. Foster, 81 Belle Fourche

Arvilla I. Greene, 89 Rapid City

Jean M. Hinzman, 89 Rapid City

David Hunter, 78 Yankton

Lynda R. Lindstrom, 66 Rapid City

Marjorie Lytle, Las Vegas, Nev.

Wanda McClanahan, 90 Champlin, Minn.

Marion Nelson, 95 Philip

Mary L. Pechota, 95 Custer

Betty Lou Pederson, 86 Wall

Michael L. Pexa, 73 Hermosa

Charleen Stickler-Dobney, 53 Des Moines, Iowa

Kathleen Tavegie, 78 Newcastle, Wyo.

Allen Tucker, 88 Wood

Betty Van Well, 77 Deadwood

Murray Woulfe, 74 Rapid City

