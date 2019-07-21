Robert E. Boehler, 60 Rapid City
Clay C. Davis, infant Rapid City
Dorothy E. Dunn, 84 Vale
Faye A. Foster, 81 Belle Fourche
Arvilla I. Greene, 89 Rapid City
Jean M. Hinzman, 89 Rapid City
David Hunter, 78 Yankton
Lynda R. Lindstrom, 66 Rapid City
Marjorie Lytle, Las Vegas, Nev.
Wanda McClanahan, 90 Champlin, Minn.
Marion Nelson, 95 Philip
Mary L. Pechota, 95 Custer
Betty Lou Pederson, 86 Wall
Michael L. Pexa, 73 Hermosa
Charleen Stickler-Dobney, 53 Des Moines, Iowa
Kathleen Tavegie, 78 Newcastle, Wyo.
Allen Tucker, 88 Wood
Betty Van Well, 77 Deadwood
Murray Woulfe, 74 Rapid City
