{{featured_button_text}}

Edward Janis III, 65 Rapid City

Bruce Leppla, 62 Eustis, Fla.

Evelyn Long Soldier, 51 Winnebago, Neb.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Patrick Pumpkin Seed, 78 Wounded Knee

David E. Skorupa, 76 Rapid City

Gary L. Thomas, 61 Sturgis

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments