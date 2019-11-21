{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Brown, 64 Rapid City

John F. Kunerth, 58 Belle Fourche

Virginia R. Massie, 71 Sundance, Wyo.

Joette R. Vancas, 63 Whitewood

