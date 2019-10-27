Nancy L. Barber Evans, 65 Truckee, Calif.
Dorothy S. Grant, 87 Rapid City
Frank A. Gutierrez Jr., 51 Rapid City
William E. Hess, 80 Rapid City
David E. Kelley, 73 Pharr, Texas
Roland A. Larson, 77 Rapid City
Carole Lerdal, 83 Rapid City
Marguerite 'Margie' Martin, 54 Rapid City
John D. Molitor, 80 Rapid City
Joseph V. Oukrop, 85 Rapid City
Elaine E. Owens, 95 Spearfish
Darold W. 'Pete' Petersen, 96 Ft. Collins, Colo.
Kimberly Pinnix, 56 Rapid City
Theodore J. Rapp, 92 Rapid City
Anna M. Simpson, 89 Rapid City
Sally M. Talley, 89 Rapid City
