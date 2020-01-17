Today's obituaries
Daisy Baumeister, 88 Spearfish

Richard H. Deuter, 94 Rapid City

Verlan L. Erickson, 72 Black Hawk

Armani Cal Francis, infant Rapid City

Marianne E. Kimbro, 72 Rapid City

Keely K. Lake, 48 Hot Springs

Margrete Rossknecht, 94 Rapid City

Clifford C. Rusch, 94 Spearfish

Marjorie St. Pierre, 91 Yankton

