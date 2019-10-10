{{featured_button_text}}

Maretta I. Babb, 76 Spearfish

James E. Furchner, 87 Rapid City

Ralph A. Jakovec, 88 Sturgis

Margo Rain Martinez, 7 Kadoka

Martha Mordhorst, 86 Rapid City

Dennis Steele, 50 Pine Ridge

Michael D. Thompson, 68 Rapid City

Peter Two Two Jr., 50 Highspire, Penn.

Roberta A. Vaughn, 83 Box Elder

