James D. Anderson, 76 Rapid City
Linda C. Boal, 75 Rapid City
Marlis A. Brunson, 74 Rapid City
Zelda M. Dummer, 79 Winner
Earl V. Fisher, 95 Rapid City
Ted E. Hamm, 82 Rapid City
JoAnn Hunter, 84 Timber Lake
Clarence B. Kuster, 77 Seaton, Ill.
YaVonnie 'Bonnie' Matthews, 97 Hot Springs
Darrell G. McNabb, 72 Rapid City
Isabelle E. Messmer, 85 Deadwood
Virginia 'Ginny' Nahrgang, 85 Black Hawk
Cornelius L. O'Rourke, 93 Belle Fourche
Donald A. Policky, 89 Piedmont
Doris J. Sharp, 91 Rapid City
Mark R. Thomas, 66 Rapid City
Agnes C. Welch, 94 Ludlow
