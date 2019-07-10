{{featured_button_text}}

James D. Anderson, 76 Rapid City

Linda C. Boal, 75 Rapid City

Marlis A. Brunson, 74 Rapid City

Zelda M. Dummer, 79 Winner

Earl V. Fisher, 95 Rapid City

Ted E. Hamm, 82 Rapid City

JoAnn Hunter, 84 Timber Lake

Clarence B. Kuster, 77 Seaton, Ill.

YaVonnie 'Bonnie' Matthews, 97 Hot Springs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Darrell G. McNabb, 72 Rapid City

Isabelle E. Messmer, 85 Deadwood

Virginia 'Ginny' Nahrgang, 85 Black Hawk

Cornelius L. O'Rourke, 93 Belle Fourche

Donald A. Policky, 89 Piedmont

Doris J. Sharp, 91 Rapid City

Mark R. Thomas, 66 Rapid City

Agnes C. Welch, 94 Ludlow

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments