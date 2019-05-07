{{featured_button_text}}

Thelma E. Anderson, 87 Rapid City

Deanna A. Carleton, 81 Lakewood, Colo.

Edward W. Carr, 86 Agar

Hilary P. Cole, 98 Rapid City

Elmer E. Fischer, 91 Yankton

Margery M. Hamner, 86 Spearfish

Gary Haven, 67 Rapid City

David Hunter, 78 Rapid City

Brenda Little Moon, 39 Pine Ridge

Riley B. Meyer, 20 Belle Fourche

Glenda A. Miller, 63 Seattle, Wash.

Betty J. Noordermeer, 97 Rapid City

Lloyd A. Rogers, Sturgis

James Voorhees Jr., 85 Spearfish

Debora L. Wicks, 59 Faith

