Thelma E. Anderson, 87 Rapid City
Deanna A. Carleton, 81 Lakewood, Colo.
Edward W. Carr, 86 Agar
Hilary P. Cole, 98 Rapid City
Elmer E. Fischer, 91 Yankton
Margery M. Hamner, 86 Spearfish
Gary Haven, 67 Rapid City
David Hunter, 78 Rapid City
Brenda Little Moon, 39 Pine Ridge
Riley B. Meyer, 20 Belle Fourche
Glenda A. Miller, 63 Seattle, Wash.
Betty J. Noordermeer, 97 Rapid City
Lloyd A. Rogers, Sturgis
James Voorhees Jr., 85 Spearfish
Debora L. Wicks, 59 Faith
