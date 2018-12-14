Gene H. Britt, 86 Rapid City
Lavern L. Curry, 34 Porcupine
Lance E. Fuegen, 50 Rapid City
Patricia Goff, 77 Sturgis
Raymond High Eagle Jr., 91 Hot Springs
Charles Oller, 82 Vivian
Dolores Y. Pengra, 87 Katy, Texas
Shirley M. Pumpkin Seed, 69 Wanblee
Mildred M. Sanders, 86 Rapid City
Minnie Van Noort, 97 Danville, Ind.
Gregory R. Wagner, 55 Hot Springs
