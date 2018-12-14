Try 1 month for 99¢

Gene H. Britt, 86 Rapid City

Lavern L. Curry, 34 Porcupine

Lance E. Fuegen, 50 Rapid City

Patricia Goff, 77 Sturgis

Raymond High Eagle Jr., 91 Hot Springs

Charles Oller, 82 Vivian

Dolores Y. Pengra, 87 Katy, Texas

Shirley M. Pumpkin Seed, 69 Wanblee

Mildred M. Sanders, 86 Rapid City

Minnie Van Noort, 97 Danville, Ind.

Gregory R. Wagner, 55 Hot Springs

Load comments