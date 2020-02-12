Maynard P. Barker, 88 Kyle
Jack L. Carpenter, 89 Rapid City
Jimmy L. Crossland, 61 Box Elder
Lilah Edwards, 7 Rapid City
David Forrest, 64 Rapid City
Aaron 'Gene' Isaacson, 94 Hot Springs
Jon S. Jacobson, 81 Piedmont
Charles Kroetch, 85 Philip
Willard H. Lange, 48 Interior
Carol E. Linngren, 87 Spearfish
Dennis J. Olivier, 74 Rapid City
Paul Orem Jr., 86 Rapid City
Dwight Sabo, 74 Reva
Rose A. Turbiville, 85 Spearfish
John 'Bill' Whalen, 73 Aladdin, Wyo.
