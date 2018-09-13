Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Vincent L. Childers, 95 Edgemont

Marie E. Eid-Stoddard, 71 Rapid City

Mary Gillaspie, 68 Hill City

Debra K. Goff-Huwe, 52 Sturgis

Aspen Martin, 11 Rushville, Neb.

Nick R. Meyer, 94 Rapid City

Harris Rottum, 83 Rapid City

Bonnie J. Shuttlesworth, 71 Oelrichs

Jennifer Snow, 45 Rapid City

Phoebe Wood, 85 Sturgis

