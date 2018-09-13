Vincent L. Childers, 95 Edgemont
Marie E. Eid-Stoddard, 71 Rapid City
Mary Gillaspie, 68 Hill City
Debra K. Goff-Huwe, 52 Sturgis
Aspen Martin, 11 Rushville, Neb.
Nick R. Meyer, 94 Rapid City
Harris Rottum, 83 Rapid City
Bonnie J. Shuttlesworth, 71 Oelrichs
Jennifer Snow, 45 Rapid City
Phoebe Wood, 85 Sturgis
