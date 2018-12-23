Michelle R. Colbath, 49 Rapid City
William E. Davis, 63 Norman, Okla.
Richard F. Dunne, 85 Rapid City
John 'Trigger' Kymala, 59 Spearfish
Ted McBride, 69 Rapid City
James E. Moore, 70 Rapid City
Karin U. Mueller, 69 Black Hawk
Grace E. Schmid, 92 Rapid City
William E. Swesey, 86 Sturgis
