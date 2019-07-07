Larry Ray Blaha, 68 Tea
Nyla Ghering, 81 Chehalis, Wash.
Iva I. Grimshaw, 75 Rapid City
Margaret A. Kuntz, 81 Rapid City
Aunna B. LeBeau, 21 months Rapid City
David P. Leber, 56 Vale
Danny L. Petersen, 69 Rapid City
Joseph "Joe" Picasso, 95 Spearfish
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Ardell Sayler, 66 Rapid City
Mary Ann Shields, 75 Rapid City
Harold L. Stetler, 87 Rapid City
Charmaine Stoldt, 50 Pine Ridge
Patricia C. Sutton, 80 Rapid City
Paulette Tobin, 63 Grand Forks, N.D.
Helen L. Whitney, 89 Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.