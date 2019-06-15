{{featured_button_text}}

Erma R. Crow, 76 Rapid City

Anthony DeSersa, 54 Denver

Dennis T. Geisinger, 59 Sturgis

Lindon 'Jumbo' Hamilton, 74 Oelrichs

Louis R. Kunde, 86 Rapid City

Shawn W. Moore, 39 Rapid City

Mary G. Ries, 92 Rapid City

Steven E. Seljeskog, 58 Rapid City

Edward L. Vocu, 62 Kyle

