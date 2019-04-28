{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Broadhurst, 83 Spearfish

Darwin 'Butch' Coats, 72 Rapid City

Beverly Cochran, 90 Rapid City

Carolyn 'Kelly' Donohoe, 82 Rapid City

Dennis Ekeren, 74 Yankton

John 'Skeeter' Glaze, 66 Hot Springs

Edna Guy, 94 Rapid City

Carolyn 'Kelly' Highfill, 79 Denver

Mary Larson, 84 Rapid City

Verne R. Lotz, 93 Rapid City

Dean S. Nauman, 99 Centennial, Colo.

Dorlan F. Rathke, 91 Rapid City

Thomas H. Roth, 76 Rapid City

Kris Stevens, 43 Rapid City

LeRoy Van De Stouwe, 76 Rapid City

