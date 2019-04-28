Thomas Broadhurst, 83 Spearfish
Darwin 'Butch' Coats, 72 Rapid City
Beverly Cochran, 90 Rapid City
Carolyn 'Kelly' Donohoe, 82 Rapid City
Dennis Ekeren, 74 Yankton
John 'Skeeter' Glaze, 66 Hot Springs
Edna Guy, 94 Rapid City
Carolyn 'Kelly' Highfill, 79 Denver
Mary Larson, 84 Rapid City
Verne R. Lotz, 93 Rapid City
Dean S. Nauman, 99 Centennial, Colo.
Dorlan F. Rathke, 91 Rapid City
Thomas H. Roth, 76 Rapid City
Kris Stevens, 43 Rapid City
LeRoy Van De Stouwe, 76 Rapid City
