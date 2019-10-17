{{featured_button_text}}

Loretta Brewer, 84 Gordon, Neb.

Margie Esmay, 91 Murdo

William T. Horton, 24 Box Elder

Lydia Shepard, 86 Wall

Claudia J. Smith, 72 Rapid City

