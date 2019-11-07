{{featured_button_text}}

Frank Bauman, 93 Kadoka

Myrna M. Brafford, 56 Rockyford

Deloris M. Delzer, 92 Ethan

Charles M. Drust Sr., 88 Rapid City

Douglas J. Ferguson, 59 Kyle

Ronald R. Larson, 62 Rapid City

Kay L. Lewis, 76 Black Hawk

David W. Olson, 71 Rapid City

Ramona N. Policky, 91 Rapid City

Raymond Reiff III, 65 Rapid City

George "Bud" Schlottman, 86 Rapid City

