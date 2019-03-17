Try 3 months for $3

Shirlee Ann Baughman, 76 Colony, Wyo.

Betty J. Blazek, 97 Belle Fourche

William L. Bradford, 75 Rapid City

Floyd A. Casteel, 71 Sturgis

Elizabeth A. Chihak, 88 Sturgis

Dennis E. Cockrell, 77 Belle Fourche

Lieutenant Colonel Hilary Cole, 98 Rapid City

Randy R. Curtis, 61 Belle Fourche

Steve Dodson, 69 New Underwood

Irene M. Harrington, 91 Rapid City

Dale R. Hendrickson, 86 Rapid City

Charles Hendrickson, 81 Hermosa

Paul W. Kelly, 66 Rapid City

Debbie Kay Kiewel, 67 Belle Fourche

Eric Morton, 46 Gillette, Wyo.

Debbie Lee Red Feather, 48 Rapid City

Elsie Rowland, 85 Rapid City

Deborah K. Sisco, 65 Rapid City

Roger L. Twedt, 87 Nampa, Idaho

Viola Walker, 101 Philip

Dale A. Wileman, 82 Rapid City

