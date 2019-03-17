Shirlee Ann Baughman, 76 Colony, Wyo.
Betty J. Blazek, 97 Belle Fourche
William L. Bradford, 75 Rapid City
Floyd A. Casteel, 71 Sturgis
Elizabeth A. Chihak, 88 Sturgis
Dennis E. Cockrell, 77 Belle Fourche
Lieutenant Colonel Hilary Cole, 98 Rapid City
Randy R. Curtis, 61 Belle Fourche
Steve Dodson, 69 New Underwood
Irene M. Harrington, 91 Rapid City
Dale R. Hendrickson, 86 Rapid City
Charles Hendrickson, 81 Hermosa
Paul W. Kelly, 66 Rapid City
Debbie Kay Kiewel, 67 Belle Fourche
Eric Morton, 46 Gillette, Wyo.
Debbie Lee Red Feather, 48 Rapid City
Elsie Rowland, 85 Rapid City
Deborah K. Sisco, 65 Rapid City
Roger L. Twedt, 87 Nampa, Idaho
Viola Walker, 101 Philip
Dale A. Wileman, 82 Rapid City
