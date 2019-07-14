James D. Anderson, 76 Rapid City
Patricia M. Beebe, 93 Custer
William Bruggman, 84 Newell
Lois Cersosimo, 79 Rapid City
James I. McKnight Sr., 88 Hot Springs
Gary N. Meek, 84 Rapid City
Phyllis N. Michaels, 95 Rapid City
Virginia 'Ginny' Nahrgang, 85 Rapid City
Larry D. Plank, 64 Rapid City
Jack Redden, 92 Fort Collins, Colo.
Gussie Ribordy, 103 Belle Fourche
Edna A. Taylor, 93 Rapid City
