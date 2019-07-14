{{featured_button_text}}

James D. Anderson, 76 Rapid City

Patricia M. Beebe, 93 Custer

William Bruggman, 84 Newell

Lois Cersosimo, 79 Rapid City

James I. McKnight Sr., 88 Hot Springs

Gary N. Meek, 84 Rapid City

Phyllis N. Michaels, 95 Rapid City

Virginia 'Ginny' Nahrgang, 85 Rapid City

Larry D. Plank, 64 Rapid City

Jack Redden, 92 Fort Collins, Colo.

Gussie Ribordy, 103 Belle Fourche

Edna A. Taylor, 93 Rapid City

