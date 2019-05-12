{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Albright, 83 Rapid City

Anna Amerson, 91 Des Moines, Iowa

Malon R. Anderson, 78 Hot Springs

James L. Bach, 67 Ventura, Calif.

Glenn C. Barber, 86 Rapid City

Richard A. Cutler, 77 Sioux Falls

Hannah E. Drake, 26 Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Leonard D. Gidlow, 87 Great Falls, Mont.

Janice Hubbard, 80 Rapid City

Ron R. Kappelman, 71 Rapid City

Marvin C. Lovelace, 78 Rapid City

David L. Scovel, 74 Rapid City

Paul L. Smith Jr., 86 Rapid City

James Truman, 76 Rapid City

Load comments