Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Allen D. Annis, 80 Hot Springs

Landy Benbo, 42 Rapid City

Lucy Cottier-Little Eagle, 52 Allen

Rita L. Hendrickson, 55 Alzada, Mont.

Connie R. Kandaras, 69 Rapid City

Lauren L. Kidd, 82 Belle Fourche

Ruth H. McFarland, 72 Sturgis

Norma 'Maxine' Redin, 95 Rapid City

David A. Scheer, 49 Black Hawk

Margaret Lowe Trode, 74 Wilsonville, Ore.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News