Try 1 month for 99¢

Joseph Bettelyoun, 69 Rapid City

Bernadette R. Clifford, 75 Pine Ridge

Delores 'Dee' Ermish, 89 Rapid City

Rodney D. Kindvall, 61 Rapid City

Frank Klosterman, 92 Rapid City

Gary W. Lengkeek, 73 Rapid City

Lori Mesteth, 50 Pine Ridge

Dorothy Peterson, 92 Gillette, Wyo.

Ronald A. Schaeffer, 65 Rapid City

Elaine Whalen, 92 Rapid City

Donna I. Williams, 82 Rapid City

Load comments