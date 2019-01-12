Joseph Bettelyoun, 69 Rapid City
Bernadette R. Clifford, 75 Pine Ridge
Delores 'Dee' Ermish, 89 Rapid City
Rodney D. Kindvall, 61 Rapid City
Frank Klosterman, 92 Rapid City
Gary W. Lengkeek, 73 Rapid City
Lori Mesteth, 50 Pine Ridge
Dorothy Peterson, 92 Gillette, Wyo.
Ronald A. Schaeffer, 65 Rapid City
Elaine Whalen, 92 Rapid City
Donna I. Williams, 82 Rapid City
