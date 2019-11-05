{{featured_button_text}}

Delbert Bad Yellow Hair, 80 Custer

Denise Brings Him Back, 48 Oglala

Ruth M. DeKnikker, 81 Black River Falls, Wisc.

Phyllis Dreaming Bear, 81 Oglala

GayLynne M. Entwisle, 56 Hot Springs

Derald "Bill" McElroy, 85 Rapid City

Donna J. Mielke, 82 Rapid City

Evelyn Packed, 55 Kyle

Lawrence W. Rambo, Lead

David A. Sturgeon, 85 Rapid City

Darling J. Walton, 82 Miller

Marvin Warrick, 51 Belle Fourche

