Charles J. Burgess, 95 Naples, Fla.
Marshall L. Clement, 42 Rapid City
Deborah L. Ellis, 69 Monterey, Calif.
William B. Glover, 92 Belle Fourche
Merl E. Harp, 91 Newcastle, Wyo.
Mavis M. Hass, 77 Rapid City
Maurice C. Johnson, 92 Rapid City
Marvin B. Jones, 85 Rapid City
Iris J. Knapp, 97 Hot Springs
Walter J. Linderman, 87 Rapid City
George W. Maher, 84 Rapid City
Bonnie C. McLaughlin, 74 Rapid City
Howard K. Orr, 95 Fort Collins, Colo.
Rynnie L. Pariseau, 67 Rapid City
Ben A. Rensvold, 69 Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Sawyer, 69 Deerfield
Catherine A. Standing Soldier, 65 Pine Ridge
Irene V. Trione, 89 Rapid City
