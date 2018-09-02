Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Charles J. Burgess, 95 Naples, Fla.

Marshall L. Clement, 42 Rapid City

Deborah L. Ellis, 69 Monterey, Calif.

William B. Glover, 92 Belle Fourche

Merl E. Harp, 91 Newcastle, Wyo.

Mavis M. Hass, 77 Rapid City

Maurice C. Johnson, 92 Rapid City

Marvin B. Jones, 85 Rapid City

Iris J. Knapp, 97 Hot Springs

Walter J. Linderman, 87 Rapid City

George W. Maher, 84 Rapid City

Bonnie C. McLaughlin, 74 Rapid City

Howard K. Orr, 95 Fort Collins, Colo.

Rynnie L. Pariseau, 67 Rapid City

Ben A. Rensvold, 69 Tucson, Ariz.

Mike Sawyer, 69 Deerfield

Catherine A. Standing Soldier, 65 Pine Ridge

Irene V. Trione, 89 Rapid City

