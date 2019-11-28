{{featured_button_text}}

Donald C. Back, 88 Rapid City

Donald "Nick' Clifford, 98 Keystone

Virginia Kills Crow Indian, 74 Porcupine

Robert T. Mullally, 76 Albuquerque, N.M.

Sylvia Nelson, 93 Rapid City

Darlene J. Simunek, 83 Hot Springs

Renada M. Wendland, 76 Belle Fourche

