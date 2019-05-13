{{featured_button_text}}

Terry L. Schultz, 70 Sioux Falls

Ronald R. Kappelman, 71 Rapid City

Helen Muree Struble, 90 Kadoka

Wendall J. Janis Jr., 56 Denver, Colo.

Birgitt Smith 61, Rapid City

Peggy Johnstone 89, Rapid City

Arlette F. Janis 62, Pine Ridge

Lois K. Slow Bear 56, Oglala

Melvin A. Marousek 94, Belle Fourche

Mary Lou Tripp 75, Belle Fourche

Charles Albright 83, Rapid City

