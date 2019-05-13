Terry L. Schultz, 70 Sioux Falls
Ronald R. Kappelman, 71 Rapid City
Helen Muree Struble, 90 Kadoka
Wendall J. Janis Jr., 56 Denver, Colo.
Birgitt Smith 61, Rapid City
Peggy Johnstone 89, Rapid City
Arlette F. Janis 62, Pine Ridge
Lois K. Slow Bear 56, Oglala
Melvin A. Marousek 94, Belle Fourche
Mary Lou Tripp 75, Belle Fourche
Charles Albright 83, Rapid City
