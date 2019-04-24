Doak Adair, 85 Custer
Rose E. Barr, 91 Hill City
Robert Doyle, 57 Rapid City
Judy M. Ebert, 81 Rapid City
Darlene Fuss, 85 Rapid City
Edna T. Guy, 94 Rapid City
Lavina Hobbs, 67 Rapid City
David A. Iverson, 80 Sturgis
Daphnie T. Lowe, 16 Rapid City
Anthony 'Tony' Milos, 50 Belle Fourche
William 'Buck' Naumann, 86 Rapid City
Phyllis I. Olson, 87 Rapid City
Carolyn Purdy, 80 Rapid City
Linda 'Wink' Stoddard, 75 Norris
LeRoy Van De Stouwe, 76 Rapid City
Marylou E. Weldy, 81 Olathe, Kan.
Marjorie I. Zeman, 97 Pierre
