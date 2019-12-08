{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Costello Jr., 89 Peoria, Ariz.

Charles 'Chuck' Delzer, 60 Spearfish

Nancy Dunham, 82 Rapid City

Deborah E. Ferguson, 59 Kyle

Gail J. Gray, 72 Marquette, Mich.

Paul E. Hansen, 70 Pierre

Arliss 'Jean' Kopren, 85 Sturgis

James 'Jay' Moses, 71 Westcliffe, Colo.

Patricia A. Needham, 81 Hastings, Minn.

Lola Oja, 75 Hill City

Belinda Red Eyes, 51 Martin

