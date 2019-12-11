Dale R. Bishop, 62 Rapid City
Janice C. Cole, 82 Rapid City
Robert 'Bob' Getz, 87 Sioux Falls
Darrell D. Henderson, 81 Hettinger, N.D.
Donna J. Kinzley, 95 Rapid City
Patricia R. Koppmann, 77 Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Denise McKeown, 44 Townsend, Mont.
George Sorenson Jr., 75 Belle Fourche
Robert 'Steve' Stevens, 87 Rapid City
Marie B. Tedrow, 97 Murdo
Susan A. Warner, 71 Rapid City
Jack W. Zacher, 69 Sturgis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.