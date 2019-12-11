{{featured_button_text}}

Dale R. Bishop, 62 Rapid City

Janice C. Cole, 82 Rapid City

Robert 'Bob' Getz, 87 Sioux Falls

Darrell D. Henderson, 81 Hettinger, N.D.

Donna J. Kinzley, 95 Rapid City

Patricia R. Koppmann, 77 Rapid City

Denise McKeown, 44 Townsend, Mont.

George Sorenson Jr., 75 Belle Fourche

Robert 'Steve' Stevens, 87 Rapid City

Marie B. Tedrow, 97 Murdo

Susan A. Warner, 71 Rapid City

Jack W. Zacher, 69 Sturgis

