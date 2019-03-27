Ilene Anderson, 83 Buffalo
Richard 'Dick' Bigler, 89 Piedmont
David L. Dickson, 73 Rapid City
Delores Ekroth, 59 Rapid City
Geraldine Gisness, 90 Rapid City
Regina M. Hericks, 86 Rapid City
Reva Kemp, 63 Spearfish
Carleen Y. Liggett, 63 Belle Fourche
Roderick J. MacLeod, 64 Spearfish
Steven G. McEnroe, 67 Rapid City
Gary N. Meek, 84 Rapid City
Samuel E. Murrey, 75 Hermosa
Sally M. Paulson, 96 Rapid City
Robert Phelps, 78 Piedmont
Joan C. Record, 79 Rapid City
Deon M. Simon, 64 Brookings
Judy M. Smither, 77 Rapid City
Becky S. Steely, 72 Sturgis
