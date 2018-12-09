Try 1 month for 99¢

Larry Baker, 79 Rapid City

Clarinda E. Broken Leg, 71 Lincoln, Neb.

Oriena J. Cramer, 82 Rapid City

Lila 'Joan' Jenkins, 85 Hermosa

Elsie K. Ladner, 100 Rapid City

Don I. Wilson Jr., 84 Rapid City

Darleen Young, 94 Spearfish

