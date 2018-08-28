Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Shirley L. Coull, 73 Black Hawk

John 'Jack' Davison, 91 Hot Springs

Julia Ghost-Swallow, 44 Rapid City

Freda M. Kelsey, 82 Rapid City

Juanita 'Pamela' Lindquist, 72 Wheat Ridge, Colo.

John C. Marlow, 51 Rapid City

Rose Rickenbach, 99 Oelrichs

Nancy Roehler, 51 Belle Fourche

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

James 'Poppy' Scaggs, 96 Rapid City

Gary L. Sisco, 76 Rapid City

Roleen L. Thorson, 72 Rapid City

Bernard Torres, 57 Ogallala, Neb.

Alva 'Gene' Tromburg, 76 Custer

Load comments