Darren Bear Robe, 53 Oglala
Audrey J. Boe, 82 Rapid City
Rose Marie Daane, 90 Sundance, Wyo.
Nancy J. Heckel, 70 Fort Worth, Texas
Alice Horton, 98 Belle Fourche
Shannon Jensen, 56 Rapid City
Paul J. Kern, 82 Lake Andes
Gloria G. Kozak, 72 Rapid City
Arthur Lafferty, 93 Kyle
Terry Lykken, 70 Rapid City
Lorraine Edna Randall, 97 Spearfish
