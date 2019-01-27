Lucille 'Tiny' Fewel 93 Rapid City
Eunice K. Fox 93 Buffalo
Richard A. Frerichs 55 Lead
Dr. Costas 'Gus' Hercules, 74 Rapid City
Karen Horne-Orose, 62 Rapid City
Lottie A. Kelley, 96 Gillette, Wyo.
Gordon L. Paulson, 84 Rapid City
Michael L. Schilling, 57 Plateville, Colo.
Marylou F. Ulrich, 91 Sundance, Wyo.
Alfred Weimer, 88 Rapid City
