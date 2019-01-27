Try 1 month for 99¢

Lucille 'Tiny' Fewel 93 Rapid City

Eunice K. Fox 93 Buffalo

Richard A. Frerichs 55 Lead

Dr. Costas 'Gus' Hercules, 74 Rapid City

Karen Horne-Orose, 62 Rapid City

Lottie A. Kelley, 96 Gillette, Wyo.

Gordon L. Paulson, 84 Rapid City

Michael L. Schilling, 57 Plateville, Colo.

Marylou F. Ulrich, 91 Sundance, Wyo.

Alfred Weimer, 88 Rapid City

Load comments