Daniel Beckman Sr., 72 Prairie City
Harold H. Brost, 92 Belle Fourche
Nancy A. Denke, 63 Creighton
DeeAnn L. Hunter, 75 Belle Fourche
Frederick Magnavito, Jr. 78 Rapid City
William P. McGrath Jr., 66 Spearfish
John K. Pabst, 82 Rapid City
Borgie Sande, 95 Rapid City
Ronald Schuttler, 83 Spearfish
Inez I. Strnad, 87 Silver City
Brian Kempe Two Lance Sr., 49 Batesland
Jean M. Vandevort, 80 Rapid City
Gary K. Vig, 69 Belle Fourche
LeAnne P. Wilkes, 60 Summerset
