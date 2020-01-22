Today's obituaries
Cadden J. Burgess, 27 Rapid City

Pius B. Gruber, 78 Doylestown, Pa.

Robert F. Hartford, 83 Rapid City

Kenneth L. Holm, 81 Rapid City

Wilma Japp, 96 Newcastle, Wyo.

Mildred 'Millie' Larsen, 99 Rapid City

Marie P. Nafziger, 86 Rapid City

Susan Rutan, 58 Albuquerque, N.M.

Kenneth W. Steele, 93 Rapid City

Elizabeth 'Beth' Twamley, 92 Kalispell, Mont.

Clarence L. Zurcher, 86 Rapid City

