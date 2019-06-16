{{featured_button_text}}

Karl Bleeker, 48 Black Hawk

Patricia Boone, 89 Spearfish

Rosemary C. Brummer, 92 New Underwood

Marilyn S. Denzin, 88 Sundance, Wyo.

Joey G. Dobyns, 64 McKinney, Texas

Louis R. Kunde, 86 Rapid City

Jean (Fenner) Majors, 97 Oroville, Calif.

Lloyd F. McNett, 45 Box Elder

Lawrence B. Meland, 101 Spearfish

Alvin D. Meye, 68 Rapid City

Shawn 'Dog' Moore, 39 Rapid City

John Neumann, 45 Philip

Donald L. Niebrugge, 86 Oklahoma City

Elmore P. Omdahl, 102 Rapid City

Mary G. Ries, 92 Rapid City

Gladys F. Roan Eagle, 46 Seattle, Wash.

Sean A. Rooks, 35 Rapid City

Neil W. Smeenk, 68 Newell

Myrna Welsh-Farrar, 93 Sturgis

Calvin Wiest, 91 Hot Springs

