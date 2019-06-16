Karl Bleeker, 48 Black Hawk
Patricia Boone, 89 Spearfish
Rosemary C. Brummer, 92 New Underwood
Marilyn S. Denzin, 88 Sundance, Wyo.
Joey G. Dobyns, 64 McKinney, Texas
Louis R. Kunde, 86 Rapid City
Jean (Fenner) Majors, 97 Oroville, Calif.
Lloyd F. McNett, 45 Box Elder
Lawrence B. Meland, 101 Spearfish
Alvin D. Meye, 68 Rapid City
Shawn 'Dog' Moore, 39 Rapid City
John Neumann, 45 Philip
Donald L. Niebrugge, 86 Oklahoma City
Elmore P. Omdahl, 102 Rapid City
Mary G. Ries, 92 Rapid City
Gladys F. Roan Eagle, 46 Seattle, Wash.
Sean A. Rooks, 35 Rapid City
Neil W. Smeenk, 68 Newell
Myrna Welsh-Farrar, 93 Sturgis
Calvin Wiest, 91 Hot Springs
