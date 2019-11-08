{{featured_button_text}}

Lois M. Connelly, 76 Burke

Charles M. Drust, 88 Rapid City

Waldo "Wally" G. Elwonger, 94 Sundance, Wyo.

Sherri A. Ivey, 65 Rapid City

Robert "Curtis" Moorhead, 88 Rapid City

Jacob H. Rieb, 93 Appleton, Wisc.

