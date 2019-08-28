Lois F. Bayliss, 72 Rapid City
Titus L. Brown, 58 Edgemont
Steve Ferris, 57 Wall
Virginia Guptill, 94 Rapid City
Charles Henry Jr., 75 Rapid City
Dennis K. Holland, 77 Rapid City
Ruth A. Lengkeek, 75 Rapid City
Kristi D. Luke, 59 Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Jane M. Rausch, 93 Hermosa
Leona A. Schat, 92 Rapid City
Rollie D. Schlenker, 67 Rapid City
Roger D. Schuelke, 68 Sturgis
Angela Sun Bear, 43 Gordon, Neb.
Wayne W. Winchell, 90 Rapid City
Benjamin S. Wyatt, 29 Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.