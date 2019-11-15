{{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Best, 89 Rapid City

Jaymie E. Fairbanks, 58 Rapid City

John Flohr, 90 Rapid City

Donald L. Prue, 56 Rapid City

Don R. Sawvell, 81 Rapid City

Melvin L. Snook, 63 Hulett, Wyo.

Judy A. Wolf, 76 Rapid City

