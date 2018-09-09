Donald E. Brandt, 80 Box Elder
Annabelle Lee Bumsted, 57 Rapid City
Donald Downing, 88 Mohave Valley, Ariz.
Jody Ray DuBray, 40 Allen
Geraldine Hackens, 101 New Underwood
Maurice C. Johnson, 92 Rapid City
Walter J. Linderman, 87 Rapid City
George W. Maher, 84 Rapid City
Martha M. McCutchan, 98 Belle Fourche
Bonnie C. McLaughlin, 74 Rapid City
Jane A. Pate, 78 Rapid City
William A. Richards, 89 Rapid City
Nancy R. Richmond, 81 Rapid City
Joann Thomson, 75 Rapid City
Pat L. Weaver, 85 Wanblee
Jazzlyn D. Weston, 21 Globe, Ariz.
