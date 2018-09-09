Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Donald E. Brandt, 80 Box Elder

Annabelle Lee Bumsted, 57 Rapid City

Donald Downing, 88 Mohave Valley, Ariz.

Jody Ray DuBray, 40 Allen

Geraldine Hackens, 101 New Underwood

Maurice C. Johnson, 92 Rapid City

Walter J. Linderman, 87 Rapid City

George W. Maher, 84 Rapid City

Martha M. McCutchan, 98 Belle Fourche

Bonnie C. McLaughlin, 74 Rapid City

Jane A. Pate, 78 Rapid City

William A. Richards, 89 Rapid City

Nancy R. Richmond, 81 Rapid City

Joann Thomson, 75 Rapid City

Pat L. Weaver, 85 Wanblee

Jazzlyn D. Weston, 21 Globe, Ariz.

