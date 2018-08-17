Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Nancy Coon, 88 Sundance, Wyo.

Deanna Dennis, 71 Hulett, Wyo.

Jamil C. Higgins, 40 Summerset

Kenneth M. Horsley, 66 Rapid City

David E. Morrill, 86 Sarasota, Fla.

Grace S. Puetz, 86 Box Elder

Theodore White Eyes, 56 Martin

