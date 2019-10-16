{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Beltch, 96 Rapid City

Amil Dirksen Jr., 91 Yuma, Ariz.

Rose Enright, 87 Rapid City

Margie G. Esmay, 91 Murdo

Vearl H. Hansen, 87 Rapid City

Jean Kary, 88 Wichita, Kan.

Alice L. Lund, 98 Amarillo, Texas

Michael A. Rosson, 44 Rapid City

Scotty O. Stephens, 78 Council Bluffs, Iowa

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments