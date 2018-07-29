Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Eugene B. Bigelow, 90 Hattiesburg, MS

Bente Ditlev, 88 Rapid City

Patricia A. Guy, 82 Rapid City

Robert Hartford, 77 Pierre

William Hoffmann, 83 Rapid City

Frances R. Ice, 89 Pine Ridge

Elaine Lee, 90 Rapid City

DuWayne Mahlen Sr., 69 Rapid City

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Robert R. Phillip, 96 Hermosa

Terry 'Doc' Samples, 54 Belle Fourche

Matthew Stevenson, 79 Rapid City

Load comments