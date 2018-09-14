Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Robert Baden, 79 Ballinger, Texas

Scott Christenson, 59 Rapid City

Joyce Doolittle, 66 Midland

Phyllis Erickson, 87 Rapid City

Wanda L. Estes, 68 Rapid City

David P. Fischer, 43 Sturgis

Mary 'Marti' Gillaspie, 68 Hill City

Norma 'Jean' Hall, 86 Rapid City

Marie A. Hare, 89 Rapid City

Elouise R. Lintz, 96 Hermosa

Nick R. Meyer, 94 Rapid City

Jennifer Snow, 45 Rapid City

Tags

Load comments